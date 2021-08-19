Biden, Zelensky to meet on Aug 31 – Kuleba

The meeting of the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States, Volodymyr Zelensky and Joseph Biden in Washington, will take place on August 31, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"In connection with the extension of the elements of the visit program, the meeting of the heads of state of Ukraine and the United States, Presidents Biden and Zelensky, will take place on August 31," Kuleba said at an online briefing on Thursday.

The minister pointed out that it was agreed to postpone the date of the meeting, in particular, due to the fact that the format of the meeting of the presidents was expanded, and now it will envisage not only a meeting of delegations, but also a meeting in a face-to-face format. According to him, the head of the Ukrainian state will begin a visit to the United States at the invitation of the President of the United States on August 30 and will visit not only the capital of Washington, but also the state of California.

"The agenda will include a number of important events in Washington DC and the state of California. These are two basic points for the president's visit. No president of Ukraine has been so far in the United States before, never visited another U.S. coast in the Pacific Ocean, although it is the state of California where the largest IT companies, high-tech space industry is located, and this is exactly where Ukraine has strong trump cards," he said.

Kuleba added that the president would visit the state of California to create new opportunities for interaction between the United States and Ukraine in these areas and attract new American investments in the Ukrainian economy.