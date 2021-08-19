Facts

09:50 19.08.2021

Ukrainian soldier killed amid three ceasefire violations by Russia-occupation forces – JFO HQ

Since Thursday midnight, one soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has died as a result of three shelling attacks by Russia-led forces at Ukrainian positions near Novo-Oleksandrovka, Krymske and New York, the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters (HQ) reports.

"As of 7:00 on August 19, three violations of the ceasefire regime were recorded. As a result of enemy shelling attacks, one soldier received a gunshot wound incompatible with life," the JFO headquarters said on Thursday morning.

It is reported that Russian invaders fired from small arms in the direction of Novo-Oleksandrivka.

Near Krymske, the enemy fired at the Ukrainian positions with 120-caliber mortars.

Near New York, the enemy fired from heavy anti-tank grenade launchers.

Interfax-Ukraine
