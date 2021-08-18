Facts

18:42 18.08.2021

Ceasefire observed in Donbas since beginning of this day – JFO HQ

1 min read
Ceasefire observed in Donbas since beginning of this day – JFO HQ

Since the beginning of the current day, Russia-occupation forces have been observing the terms of the ceasefire regime in Donbas, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters said.

"Since the beginning of the current day, no ceasefire violations by Russia-occupation forces have been recorded," according to a report posted on Facebook on Wednesday.

It notes that the Ukrainian army is in full control over the situation in the JFO area, restraining Russian mercenaries and observing the ceasefire regime.

