Facts

18:55 16.08.2021

Ceasefire observed in Donbas since beginning of this day – JFO HQ

Ceasefire observed in Donbas since beginning of this day – JFO HQ

Since the beginning of this day, Russia-occupation forces in Donbas have been observing the terms of the ceasefire regime, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters said.

"Since the beginning of the current day, there have been no ceasefire violations by Russian invaders," the headquarters said on Facebook on Monday.

It notes that the Ukrainian army is in full control of the situation in the JFO area, restraining Russia-occupation forces and observing the ceasefire.

