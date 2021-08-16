Kryvyi Rih Mayor Pavlov found dead

Mayor of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Region, and member of the Opposition Platform - For Life party Kostiantyn Pavlov has been found killed, deputy and co-chairman of the political force Vadym Rabinovych said.

"The mayor of Kryvyi Rih and the head of our organization Opposition Platform - For Life, Kostia Pavlov, is killed!" Rabinovych said on Facebook on Sunday.

This information was confirmed by the general producer of the 112 Ukraine television channel and the former candidate for deputies from the Opposition Platform - For Life party, Artem Marchevsky. "Kostiantyn Pavlov, the mayor of Kryvyi Rih from Opposition Platform - For Life, was found dead. A gunshot wound to the head. Condolences to his family and loved ones," he said on Facebook.

According to preliminary information, Pavlov committed suicide.

"In the village of Vilne, Kryvyi Rih region, the city mayor, Kostiantyn Pavlov, has died in his own house [...]. Currently, there are police officers and officers of the Security Service of Ukraine at the house of the mayor in the village of Vilne. The mayor's house is fenced off with the law enforcement tape, law enforcement officers are working there. Now the circumstances are being investigated," the statement said.

The fact of Pavlov's death was confirmed to the publication by former MP Andriy Halchenko, who was at the scene. "Nothing is clear yet. But there is a fact, unfortunately," he said.

Kryvyi Rih First Deputy Mayor Kostiantyn Belikov and former mayor Yuriy Vilkul also drove up to the house of the deceased.