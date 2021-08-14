Facts

14:11 14.08.2021

Ukrainian rescuers continue to assist in battling wildfires in Greece

Ukrainian rescuers continue to assist in battling wildfires in Greece

he joint task force staff the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on August 13 in Greece tackled areas of wildfires near the settlements of Ellinika and Kamatriades.

"During the day, fires were tackled on a total area of 3.2 hectares," the press service of the State Emergency Service said.

Work is scheduled to continue on Saturday August 14.

As reported, on August 6, firefighters from the joint task force of Ukraine arrived in Greece to help fight devastating wildfires. A hundred rescuers of the State Emergency Service with the necessary equipment flew out of the Kyiv airport.

