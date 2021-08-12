Ukraine's MFA calls Russia's 'concern' about situation in Donbas attempt to shift blame

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko called a comment by the Russian Foreign Ministry about the concern over the situation in Donbas as an attempt to "lay the blame on somebody else" and expressed the hope that Russia "will inevitably abandon the logic of war."

"The Russian Federation is desperately trying to shift the blame. The conscientious fulfillment of the peace obligations it has undertaken is increasingly being replaced by loud political statements. The Russian Federation has an opportunity, not in words, but in deeds, to prove its political will to end its armed conflict with Ukraine: to issue an order to the armed groups under its control in Donbas to adhere to the ceasefire regime, to stop sabotaging the work of the Trilateral Contact Group, and to unblock the implementation of decisions of the Normandy format leaders," Nikolenko said in a commentary to Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that residents of the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories "need an alternative to the destructive policy of the 'Russian world,'" and Moscow must "finally realize that it is impossible to build peace on Russian tanks."

"Together with partners, Ukraine will continue to work on neutralizing joint security threats, improving the well-being of the affected population on both sides of the contact line, and returning to the active agenda of the Crimea problem. And in the future we are determined to achieve progress within political and diplomatic settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict. We hope that the logic of war will inevitably be abandoned by Russia as well," the ministry said.

Earlier on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry there was the comment about "concerns" in the east of Ukraine.

"In the political sphere, instead of settling the conflict in Donbas, the Ukrainian authorities continue to take steps that only complicate the already deadlock situation in the negotiation process," the message says.

Also, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that "the concern is caused by the policy of Ukraine to inculcate the ideology of national intolerance, primarily in relation to the Russians."