14:23 10.08.2021

Reznikov advocates deployment of anti-aircraft warfare, U.S. units in Ukraine in response to escalation in occupied Crimea

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov notes the importance of strengthening sanctions against companies involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and the deployment of anti-aircraft warfare in response to the militarization of the Black Sea by the Russian side and its preparation for the deployment of nuclear weapons on the occupied Crimean peninsula, the ministry's press service reports.

"It is important to expand the security package for Ukraine. First of all, by deploying anti-aircraft warfare, even by deploying U.S. units. Our legislation allows this," Reznikov said after a meeting with the President of the Jamestown Foundation, Glen Howard.

He said that the Russian Federation "has already de facto occupied the Sea of Azov and totally changed the balance in the Black Sea, completely militarized it."

"We are especially concerned about the actions of the Russian Federation aimed at preparing Crimea for the deployment of nuclear weapons there. It is with the support of Crimea that Russia carries out military operations in the Middle East and Africa, and affects the Balkans," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

The same is happening now, according to him, with the Nord Stream 2 project.

"Three Baltic states will be under terrible pressure. Poland is also under the direct threat. For Ukraine and the Baltic states, this is almost guaranteed escalation, and for the rest of Europe – total dependence in the future and guaranteed blackmail. I am convinced that it is necessary to strengthen sanctions against companies that implement this project and prevent its launch," Reznikov said.

