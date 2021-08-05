Russia-occupation forces fire at high-rise building in Krasnohorivka, local resident wounded

Russia-occupation forces on Thursday morning fired at a high-rise building in the town of Krasnohorivka, as a result of which a local resident was wounded, Head of Donetsk Regional State Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

"About an hour ago, the enemy fired at Krasnohorivka, as a result of which a direct hit damaged an apartment in a high-rise building on Skhidna [Eastern] Street and wounded a man, a local resident born in 1965. Law enforcement officers are working at the scene, establishing all the circumstances of the incident," Kyrylenko said on his Facebook page.