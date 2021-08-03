Law enforcers consider versions of Shyshov's suicide, his premeditated murder with imitation of suicide – National Police head

Law enforcement officers are studying the lifestyle and social activities of citizen of Belarus, Head of the Belarusian House in Ukraine public organization Vitaliy Shyshov, Head of the National Police of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko has said.

At a briefing on Tuesday in Kyiv, he noted that the versions of Shyshov's suicide and the commission of premeditated murder with imitated suicide are being considered.

"We can find out after interviewing witnesses, after analyzing a video camera, conducting investigative experiments and a series of examinations [...] In addition, we are simultaneously studying the victim's lifestyle and his social activities," Klymenko said.

According to Klymenko, a mobile phone was found at the scene of the tragedy, right next to Shyshov's body. Also, as Klymenko noted, there was a trace left on the stump nearby.

"We are studying whose trace it is – of Vitaliy or someone else [...] the height from the loop to the ground is 3.08 m, the height of the first stump is 60 cm, the second one, which was next – 50 cm, there is a similar stump next to it. Vitaliy's height is 1.85 m," the head of the National Police said.

He also reported that the rope with a loop was folded in four layers.

Answering questions about whether any injuries were found on the body, the head of the National Police said that the skin on the nose, on the left knee was scratched off and other minor injuries that are characteristic of a single fall were found on Shyshov's body.

"We will be able to tell the details after the examination. This is all we have at the moment," Klymenko said.

He also said that in addition to the two main versions that exist now, in the course of the investigation, including conclusions of the examinations that have already been appointed, other versions may appear.