Head of Belarusian House in Ukraine found hanged – Kyiv police

A citizen of Belarus Vitaliy Shyshov, who disappeared in Kyiv yesterday, was found hanged on Tuesday in one of Kyiv parks, not far from his place of residence, the National Police Department in Kyiv has said.

Vitaliy's mobile phone and personal belongings were seized from the scene, the police said.

The police initiated criminal proceedings under Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (premeditated murder) and will check all versions, including the version of the murder disguised as suicide.

The full picture of the events will be established after the interrogation of witnesses, the analysis of video recordings from the cameras of the Safe City system, the conduct of examinations and investigative experiments, the police note and ask everyone who knew Shishov to provide "information about the last weeks of his life, his psycho-emotional state, possible threats."

According to the pages of the Belarusian House in Ukraine on Instagram and Twitter, Shyshov moved to Ukraine in the autumn of 2020 after taking part in the protests in Gomel. In the organization, he was involved in helping replicants, holding political actions, applying to government agencies to promote bills that help Belarusians in Ukraine, and forming a diaspora.

"Vitaliy was under surveillance. The police were notified of the facts. We were also repeatedly warned by both local sources and our people in Belarus about all kinds of provocations, including kidnapping and liquidation. Vitaliy was stoic and humorous about these warnings, stating that though so it is possible that the Belarusian House in Ukraine will come out of the information vacuum. There is no doubt that this is an operation planned by the Chekists [state security officers] to eliminate a truly dangerous regime in Belarus. We will continue to seek the truth in the death of Vitaliy!"

On the air of the Ukraine 24 television channel, Shyshov's friend, who introduced himself as Yuriy and was one of those who found the body of the deceased, said with reference to information from the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) that Shyshov was engaged in the verification of the State Security Committee (KGB) officers of Belarus who entered Ukraine under the guise of refugees, that is, he was engaged in counterintelligence. In addition, referring to information from law enforcement agencies, he said that the deceased had a broken nose when he was found.

According to media statements, Belarusian House in Ukraine is a public organization that provides assistance to citizens of Belarus with housing and employment in Ukraine.

A week earlier, Igor Makar, a representative of the ByPol ​​initiative uniting former officer of the Belarusian law enforcement agencies, said on his YouTube channel that the State Security Committee (KGB) of Belarus is conducting a major operation in several countries simultaneously under the name "Trust" to seize and deliver to Belarus the most influential supporters of the opposition abroad.

As reported, Head of the Belarusian House in Ukraine public organization Shyshov disappeared on August 2 while jogging in Kyiv.