16:21 02.08.2021

Liashko calls for promotion of COVID-19 vaccination during Independence Day events

Liashko calls for promotion of COVID-19 vaccination during Independence Day events

Minister of Health Viktor Liashko called for disseminating information about vaccination against coronavirus infection during the events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence.

"We ask you to promote the vaccination campaign during all the events that will be timed to the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence," he said at the all-Ukrainian forum "Ukraine 30. Image of Ukraine" on Monday in Kyiv.

The Minister also called on all Ukrainians to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible. At the same time, he said that vaccination is an opportunity to get through the disease in a mild form.

In addition, Liashko called on organizers of all levels to hold as many events as possible to celebrate Independence Day in the open air.

