Facts

16:25 31.07.2021

Ukraine loses about 17,000 km of gas distribution networks, 'miraculously' passed into private ownership – Danilov

2 min read
Ukraine loses about 17,000 km of gas distribution networks, 'miraculously' passed into private ownership – Danilov

Ukraine has recently lost about 17,000 gas distribution networks that have groundlessly ended up in private ownership, National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said.

"Unfortunately, we must say that recently, in some amazing way, the government has lost 16,920 kilometers of networks, which have passed into private ownership. We see no reason today not to deal with this issue and intend to find out how this happened," he said at a briefing on the results of the NSDC meeting in Kramatorsk on Friday, July 30.

At the same time, he said the gas distribution market segment is distinguished by the monopoly position of one group of companies owned by businessman Dmytro Firtash, due to which the NSDC will instruct the Cabinet of Ministers to check their activities.

"One of the companies owns 70% of regional gas companies. This directly concerns Mr. Firtash, against whom personal sanctions have been imposed. We will also deal with this issue. By the decision of the NSDC, we will instruct the Cabinet of Ministers to check all these things in order to bring them into line with the current legislation. We will not allow someone as a state to blackmail us and distort bills," Danilov said.

Tags: #nsdc #danilov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:59 30.07.2021
NSDC adds German citizen, two Ukrainians, 24 enterprises to sanctions list of smugglers

NSDC adds German citizen, two Ukrainians, 24 enterprises to sanctions list of smugglers

18:56 30.07.2021
NSDC considers possibility of imposing temporary administrations at energy enterprises – Danilov

NSDC considers possibility of imposing temporary administrations at energy enterprises – Danilov

15:05 24.07.2021
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on countering dual citizenship of officials

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on countering dual citizenship of officials

11:39 24.07.2021
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on 37 types of minerals of strategic importance for development of economy, Ukraine's defense capability

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on 37 types of minerals of strategic importance for development of economy, Ukraine's defense capability

11:03 24.07.2021
Zelensky signs decree on urgent measures on Ukraine's NATO integration

Zelensky signs decree on urgent measures on Ukraine's NATO integration

14:41 17.07.2021
Zelensky signs decree on inclusion of Monastyrsky into NSDC

Zelensky signs decree on inclusion of Monastyrsky into NSDC

19:03 16.07.2021
Cabinet to take additional measures to respond to new COVID-19 variants – Danilov

Cabinet to take additional measures to respond to new COVID-19 variants – Danilov

19:02 16.07.2021
NSDC imposes sanctions against nine more Ukrainian citizens from U.S. sanctions list

NSDC imposes sanctions against nine more Ukrainian citizens from U.S. sanctions list

13:20 13.07.2021
Information about alleged intention of NSDC to create a register of banned media not true - Danilov

Information about alleged intention of NSDC to create a register of banned media not true - Danilov

09:55 13.07.2021
Situation in electricity market of Ukraine under control - NSDC secretary

Situation in electricity market of Ukraine under control - NSDC secretary

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina wins bronze medal match at Tokyo Olympics

SBU investigators receive data from Chaus indicating his abduction, measures taken to ensure his safety – press center

Ukraine records 916 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths over past 24 hours

One person injured in explosion at Pokrovske Colliery dies in hospital – Metinvest

NSDC adds German citizen, two Ukrainians, 24 enterprises to sanctions list of smugglers

LATEST

Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina wins bronze medal match at Tokyo Olympics

SBU investigators receive data from Chaus indicating his abduction, measures taken to ensure his safety – press center

Aviation of Ukraine's Emergency Service carries out first discharges of water to centers of forest wildfires in Turkey

Ukraine records 916 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths over past 24 hours

One person injured in explosion at Pokrovske Colliery dies in hospital – Metinvest

NABU: SBU officers illegally deliver Chaus to building on Volodymyrska, refusing to hand over to detectives

Announced new restrictions on entry Ukraine to come into force on Aug 5 – resolution

NABU: Law enforcers who detain ex-judge of Kyiv's Dniprovsky District Court fail to contact NABU detectives

Court of Appeal upholds Medvedchuk's house arrest

Success of peaceful settlement of Donbas conflict largely depends on role of OSCE moderator in TCG talks – Reznikov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD