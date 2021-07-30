Facts

18:59 30.07.2021

NSDC adds German citizen, two Ukrainians, 24 enterprises to sanctions list of smugglers

2 min read
NSDC adds German citizen, two Ukrainians, 24 enterprises to sanctions list of smugglers

Two citizens of Ukraine and one citizen of Germany, as well as 24 companies associated with them, have added to the sanctions list of smugglers of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC), council's Secretary Oleksiy Danilov has said.

"At one time we started to work with that category of people who are popularly called smugglers. Not all of them were included in the preliminary lists. These lists were supplemented. This time, the list was formed not by the State Security Service of Ukraine, but by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, headed by Minister Denys Monastyrsky," Danilov said at a briefing following the NSDC meeting on Friday evening.

According to him, the list includes three individuals: a German citizen born in 1986, Alexander Akst, citizen of Ukraine, born in 1974 Valeriy Falkovsky, as well as a citizen of Ukraine, born in 1984, Vladyslav Studenets. "In addition, some 24 companies affiliated with these gentlemen were also included in this list," the NSDC secretary said.

He said the NSDC does not intend to stop its work to combat smugglers. "We will track them, and whoever will continue to deal with this shameful case, he will fall under the sanctions of the National Security and Defense Council," Danilov said.

Tags: #nsdc #danilov #sanctions
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:56 30.07.2021
NSDC considers possibility of imposing temporary administrations at energy enterprises – Danilov

NSDC considers possibility of imposing temporary administrations at energy enterprises – Danilov

15:05 24.07.2021
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on countering dual citizenship of officials

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on countering dual citizenship of officials

11:39 24.07.2021
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on 37 types of minerals of strategic importance for development of economy, Ukraine's defense capability

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on 37 types of minerals of strategic importance for development of economy, Ukraine's defense capability

11:03 24.07.2021
Zelensky signs decree on urgent measures on Ukraine's NATO integration

Zelensky signs decree on urgent measures on Ukraine's NATO integration

14:41 17.07.2021
Zelensky signs decree on inclusion of Monastyrsky into NSDC

Zelensky signs decree on inclusion of Monastyrsky into NSDC

19:03 16.07.2021
Cabinet to take additional measures to respond to new COVID-19 variants – Danilov

Cabinet to take additional measures to respond to new COVID-19 variants – Danilov

19:02 16.07.2021
NSDC imposes sanctions against nine more Ukrainian citizens from U.S. sanctions list

NSDC imposes sanctions against nine more Ukrainian citizens from U.S. sanctions list

13:20 13.07.2021
Information about alleged intention of NSDC to create a register of banned media not true - Danilov

Information about alleged intention of NSDC to create a register of banned media not true - Danilov

09:55 13.07.2021
Situation in electricity market of Ukraine under control - NSDC secretary

Situation in electricity market of Ukraine under control - NSDC secretary

18:20 12.07.2021
Danilov: out of 134 Ukrainian citizens under U.S. sanctions, 100 are in our sanctions list

Danilov: out of 134 Ukrainian citizens under U.S. sanctions, 100 are in our sanctions list

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Announced new restrictions on entry Ukraine to come into force on Aug 5 – resolution

NABU: Law enforcers who detain ex-judge of Kyiv's Dniprovsky District Court fail to contact NABU detectives

Court of Appeal upholds Medvedchuk's house arrest

Success of peaceful settlement of Donbas conflict largely depends on role of OSCE moderator in TCG talks – Reznikov

Zelensky appoints Natalia Halibarenko as head of Ukraine's Mission to NATO

LATEST

Announced new restrictions on entry Ukraine to come into force on Aug 5 – resolution

NABU: Law enforcers who detain ex-judge of Kyiv's Dniprovsky District Court fail to contact NABU detectives

Court of Appeal upholds Medvedchuk's house arrest

Success of peaceful settlement of Donbas conflict largely depends on role of OSCE moderator in TCG talks – Reznikov

Zelensky appoints Natalia Halibarenko as head of Ukraine's Mission to NATO

Ukraine sends firefighting aircraft of Emergency Service to Turkey to extinguish large-scale forest fires

Ukraine to send firefighter plane to help Turkey – Zelensky

Ambassador Korniychuk discusses preparations of pilgrimage to Uman with Israeli minister of religions

Ukrainian border guards in Cossack Mace 2021 exercise work out restoration of control over border with support of Ukraine's Armed Forces, NATO partners

Some 180 experts from 33 countries ready to participate in expert network of Crimean Platform – Kuleba

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD