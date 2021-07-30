NSDC adds German citizen, two Ukrainians, 24 enterprises to sanctions list of smugglers

Two citizens of Ukraine and one citizen of Germany, as well as 24 companies associated with them, have added to the sanctions list of smugglers of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC), council's Secretary Oleksiy Danilov has said.

"At one time we started to work with that category of people who are popularly called smugglers. Not all of them were included in the preliminary lists. These lists were supplemented. This time, the list was formed not by the State Security Service of Ukraine, but by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, headed by Minister Denys Monastyrsky," Danilov said at a briefing following the NSDC meeting on Friday evening.

According to him, the list includes three individuals: a German citizen born in 1986, Alexander Akst, citizen of Ukraine, born in 1974 Valeriy Falkovsky, as well as a citizen of Ukraine, born in 1984, Vladyslav Studenets. "In addition, some 24 companies affiliated with these gentlemen were also included in this list," the NSDC secretary said.

He said the NSDC does not intend to stop its work to combat smugglers. "We will track them, and whoever will continue to deal with this shameful case, he will fall under the sanctions of the National Security and Defense Council," Danilov said.