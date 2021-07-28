Foreigners killed in plane crash near Kolomyia were U.S. citizens – source

Three foreigners, who died as a result of the fall of a light aircraft in the village of Sheparivtsi (Kolomyia district of Ivano-Frankivsk region) on Wednesday were U.S. citizens, a law enforcement source told Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, the agency's interlocutor confirmed that the pilot who died with them was a citizen of Ukraine.

As reported, a light-engine sports plane crashed onto a private residential building in the village near Kolomyia, followed by burning, as a result of which four people died: a pilot, a resident of Kolomyia, and three foreign passengers. At the time of the accident, there were no people in the house, the building caught fire, but an hour later the fire was extinguished. According to local media reports, Ihor Tabaniuk, professional pilot, instructor and co-owner of a small aviation airfield in Kolomyia, was killed in the plane crash.