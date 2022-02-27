Facts

10:13 27.02.2022

Kuleba urges foreigners who want to defend Ukraine to contact Ukrainian embassies

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba called on foreigners who want to defend Ukraine as part of the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine to contact Ukrainian embassies abroad.

"Foreigners willing to defend Ukraine and world order as part of the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine, I invite you to contact diplomatic missions of Ukraine in your respective countries. Together we defeated Hitler, and we will defeat Putin, too," Kuleba wrote in Facebook on Sunday.

