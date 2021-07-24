Facts

13:48 24.07.2021

Ukraine records 745 new COVID-19 cases recorded per day, 394 people recovered, 24 died – ministry

Ukraine records 745 new COVID-19 cases recorded per day, 394 people recovered, 24 died – ministry

As of Saturday morning, some 745 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were recorded in Ukraine, some 394 people recovered, some 24 people died, the press service of the Health Ministry of Ukraine said.

"For the day on July 23, 2021, some 745 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine (of which 51 children, 20 medical workers). Over the past day: some 395 people hospitalized; some 24 people died; some 394 people recovered," the Health Ministry of Ukraine said in the Telegram channel.

In total, during the period of the pandemic in Ukraine, some 2.248 million people fell ill, 2.184 million people recovered, some 52,835 people died.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Kyiv (194), Dnipropetrovsk (58), Kherson (54), Sumy (42) and Lviv (42) regions.

