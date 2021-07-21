Cabinet approves strategy of reforming public administration of Ukraine for 2022-2025

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the strategy for reforming the public administration of Ukraine for 2022-2025, as well as an action plan for the implementation of this strategy.

The relevant decision was made at the Wednesday government meeting.

"The new strategy is a continuation of the previous stage of implementation of public administration reform and is based on the results of the assessment of the government of public administration in Ukraine, carried out by experts from the Support for Improvement in Governance and Management (SIGMA)," Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov said in the Telegram channel.

According to him, some 82% of the surveyed citizens consider the reform of public administration important, some 65% of citizens are satisfied with the service in the centers for the provision of administrative services.

"At the same time, the introduction of the general administrative procedure, the reform of remuneration in the civil service and a number of other aspects requires implementation," he said.

The main goal of the strategy is to build a capable service and digital state in Ukraine that protects the interests of citizens based on European standards and experience.

The expected results of the public administration reform until 2025 include ensuring the provision of high quality services and the formation of a convenient administrative procedure for citizens and businesses; formation of a professional and politically neutral public service system focused on protecting the interests of citizens; development of effective and accountable to citizens of public institutions that form government policy and successfully implement it for the sustainable development of the country.