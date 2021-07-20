Facts

11:54 20.07.2021

Security in Black Sea region should become priority of world community, Crimean Platform can be important tool for this – Zelensky

2 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, while on a working visit to Georgia to participate in the Batumi International Conference, said that security in the Black Sea region should become a priority of the world community, and the Crimean Platform could be an important tool for this.

"Today we have paid considerable attention to the development of security and defense cooperation in the Black Sea region. The return of the Black and Azov Seas under the international maritime law and the restoration of navigation safety must be a priority for the world community. The Ukrainian Crimean Platform initiative can become an important tool for achieving this goal," Zelensky said.

The president saidthat he would be glad to welcome the leaders of Georgia, Moldova, as well as the President of the European Council at the inaugural summit of the Crimean Platform, which will be held in Kyiv on August 23.

Zelensky also thanked the President of Georgia for the release of two Ukrainian citizens - yachtsmen Yuriy Khomych and Volodymyr Diachenko.

"I am glad that today we are returning to Ukraine not only with the good results of the summit, but also with good news at the human level. Namely, we are coming back with two of our citizens of Ukraine who were detained. I would like thank Mrs. President Salome Zourabichvili for her assistance in this matter," the head of state said.

Tags: #crimea #zelensky #black_sea
