Some 33% of Ukrainians already have immunity to COVID-19 – NSDC Secretary

Some 33% of Ukrainians already have immunity to the coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov has said.

"I can say the preliminary results of a sociological study conducted in our country. The results indicate that 33% of the population already has immunity to COVID-19," Danilov said at a briefing following the NSDC meeting on Friday, July 16.

"In addition, with regard to vaccinated people, we believe that 38-40% of people in our country are already immunized," he said.

According to Danilov, "this is not a reason for us not to comply with the restrictive measures proposed by doctors."

"Moreover, I want to ask everyone to speed up vaccination as soon as possible. We believe that everyone will be vaccinated in the near future. This is very important, because, having the herd immunity of our citizens, this will be a preventive measure against morbidity," he said.