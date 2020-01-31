Facts

18:37 31.01.2020

Constitutional Court receives submission by 50 MPs on constitutionality of limiting deputy immunity

 Ukraine's Constitutional Court on January 31, 2020 received submission on deputy immunity from members of parliament, the court's press service has said.

"On January 31, the Constitutional Court of Ukraine received the constitutional submission of 50 people's deputies of Ukraine regarding compliance with the Constitution of Ukraine (constitutionality) of the law of Ukraine on amendments to Article 80 of the Constitution of Ukraine (regarding the inviolability of people's deputies of Ukraine) dated September 3, 2019 No. 27-IX," reads the report.

The text of this constitutional submission is available on the website of the Constitutional Court under the heading "Pending Court".

The constitutional submission was signed mainly MPs from Opposition Platform - For Life faction (Victor Medvechuk, Yuriy Boiko, Vadym Rabinovich, Nestor Shufrych, Illya Kyva, Vasyl Nimchenko, Natalia Korolevska, Serhiy Liovochkin, Renat Kuzmin, Taras Kozak and others).

Tags: #immunity #deputy #constitutional_court
