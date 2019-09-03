Facts

12:42 03.09.2019

MPs from Opposition Platform – For Life to challenge bill lifting parliamentary immunity in Constitutional Court – MP Nimchenko

MPs from the Opposition Platform – For Life parliamentary faction plan to initiate an application to the Constitutional Court of Ukraine to annul the bill amending the Constitution of Ukraine passed by the Verkhovna Rada, which liquidated immunity of parliamentarians.

After the final approval of the bill (No. 7203) amending Article 80 of the Constitution of Ukraine, which provides for the abolition of the complete immunity of lawmakers starting from 2020 (373 votes in favor), MPs from the Opposition Platform – For Life Vasyl Nimchenko, responding to the question of journalists, whether they intend to apply to the Constitutional Court, said: "We will do this... I think next week."

He expressed his conviction that in addition to the members of the Opposition Platform – For Life faction, other MPs would also sign the appeal.

Nimchenko also predicted that by January 2020, when the immunity law comes into force, the Constitutional Court will present its decision.

