11:17 03.09.2019

Zelensky: MPs to retain immunity in making political decisions

Zelensky: MPs to retain immunity in making political decisions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said after lifting immunity members of parliament would have indemnity and they will not be responsible for political decisions.

"Once again, I want to dispel all myths and all political manipulations. Indemnity remains for the lawmakers. They will not be responsible for political decisions, voting, or any political and public appearances," he said, speaking on Tuesday from the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada during consideration of this issue.

Tags: #immunity #zelensky
