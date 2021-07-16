Cabinet to take additional measures to respond to new COVID-19 variants – Danilov

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will take additional measures to respond to the emergence of new variants of the coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov has said.

"You know that two new variants, Delta and Lambda, have appeared, which today cause concern about their spread on the territory of our country. The Minister of Health, Mr. Liashko, was heard and the Cabinet of Ministers will take additional measures to respond to this threat in the near future, because it is very dangerous. Because, as you know, to our great regret, they already concern not only the adult population – they also concern children," Danilov said at a briefing following the NSDC meeting in Kyiv on Friday.