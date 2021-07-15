Demska approves equating certificates of state language fluency with those of state language proficiency for transition period

Head of the National Commission on State Language Standards Orysia Demska considers it a good initiative to equate certificates of fluency in the state certificates with state certificates of proficiency in the state language for the transition period.

"If we equate them for the transition period, say, six months, then this is a good initiative. Because there will still be few state certificates. Since the examination begins on July 16, it would be good to give people time to receive these certificates. This would reduce the tension in this matter. In addition, the epidemic has also intervened here, as a result of which we now have a large number of civil service competitions," Demska said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, she noted that certificates received in 2017-2019 simply confirmed the state language fluency, and state certificates confirm the appropriate level of language proficiency.

"Therefore, there is no ground to automatically equate them. In addition, the exam, held previously, was focused on knowledge of the language: correct declension, use of words, etc. Our exam is completely focused on determining a person's ability to communicate qualitatively, clearly and competently on behalf of the state," she said.

Earlier, MPs from the Servant of the People faction registered in the Verkhovna Rada bill No. 5598, which proposes to equate the certificate of fluency in the state language with the state certificate of proficiency in the state language, which is currently not provided for by law.