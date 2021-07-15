Facts

09:02 15.07.2021

Ukraine, Hungary to soon sign agreement on mutual recognition of diplomas, academic degrees

1 min read
Ukraine and Hungary intend to sign an agreement on mutual recognition of education-​confirming documents and academic degrees in the near future, Deputy Head of the President's Office Ihor Zhovkva said following working consultations with diplomatic adviser to the Prime Minister of Hungary János Balla.

"The disposition to search for a mutually acceptable solution to sensitive issues of education and national minorities opens up a window of opportunity for us to transfer these issues from the political to the expert level and normalize bilateral Ukrainian-Hungarian relations," the presidential press service said, citing Zhovkva.

The interlocutors also positively assessed regular bilateral contacts between representatives of the authorities of Ukraine and Hungary and the continuation of activities of corresponding subgroups of the interdepartmental working group on education.

Tags: #ukraine #hungary
