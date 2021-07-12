Zelensky, Steinmeier discuss Ukraine's integration into EU, NATO, situation in Donbas reforms in Ukraine

During a working visit to Germany, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier Ukraine's readiness to join the European Union and NATO amid the implementation of reforms in the spheres of legal proceedings and the fight against corruption, the presidential press service said on Monday.

The head of state said, "the implementation of the provisions of the bill on de-oligarchization, together with other legislative projects, will ensure the separation of big business and politics in Ukraine."

For his part, Steinmeier said that "the implementation of the anti-oligarchic law will provide more transparency and improve the business climate in Ukraine, which will increase the interest of German entrepreneurs to invest in Ukraine."

The interlocutors paid attention to the security situation in eastern Ukraine, as well as further practical support from the European Union and, in particular, Germany, in providing the population of Ukraine with vaccines.

During the meeting, the importance of the issue of preserving historical memory and restoring historical justice was also noted, which is being actively pursued in both countries.