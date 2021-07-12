Saakashvili, his supporters behind recent unrest in Tbilisi - Georgian PM

Radicalized revanchist forces led by former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili are behind the unrest seen in Tbilisi on July 5 and 6, when over 50 journalists were beaten up by aggressive people, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said.

"It was yet another unsuccessful plot against the country prepared by anti-state and anti-church forces backed by Saakashvili and his supporters," Garibashvili said at a government meeting on Monday.

In the opinion of the prime minister, Saakashvili and his radicalized group were involved in both the LGBT pride parade in the center of Tbilisi on July 5 and the mobilization of opponents of the LGBT community.

"All that was done to create chaos, destabilization and civil confrontation in Georgia, which Saakashvili and his supporters tried to use to come to power. We prevented those attempts," Garibashvili said.

He also spoke about the Sunday demonstration of journalists who demanded his resignation.

"It was a classic anti-state, anti-church and anti-people action that demanded the resignation of both the government and Patriarch Ilia II. The action was organized by opposition television channels directly controlled by Saakashvili. Those channels and Saakashvili have one goal: to overthrow the incumbent authorities as soon as possible," Garibashvili said.

He extended condolences to the family of TV cameraman Alexander Lashkarava who died on Sunday after being beaten up by the crowd in the line of duty on July 5.

"Regretfully, certain radicalized forces have tried to use this tragic case to the benefit of their political goals," Garibashvili said.