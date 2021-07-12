Facts

13:16 12.07.2021

Saakashvili, his supporters behind recent unrest in Tbilisi - Georgian PM

2 min read
Saakashvili, his supporters behind recent unrest in Tbilisi - Georgian PM

 Radicalized revanchist forces led by former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili are behind the unrest seen in Tbilisi on July 5 and 6, when over 50 journalists were beaten up by aggressive people, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said.

"It was yet another unsuccessful plot against the country prepared by anti-state and anti-church forces backed by Saakashvili and his supporters," Garibashvili said at a government meeting on Monday.

In the opinion of the prime minister, Saakashvili and his radicalized group were involved in both the LGBT pride parade in the center of Tbilisi on July 5 and the mobilization of opponents of the LGBT community.

"All that was done to create chaos, destabilization and civil confrontation in Georgia, which Saakashvili and his supporters tried to use to come to power. We prevented those attempts," Garibashvili said.

He also spoke about the Sunday demonstration of journalists who demanded his resignation.

"It was a classic anti-state, anti-church and anti-people action that demanded the resignation of both the government and Patriarch Ilia II. The action was organized by opposition television channels directly controlled by Saakashvili. Those channels and Saakashvili have one goal: to overthrow the incumbent authorities as soon as possible," Garibashvili said.

He extended condolences to the family of TV cameraman Alexander Lashkarava who died on Sunday after being beaten up by the crowd in the line of duty on July 5.

"Regretfully, certain radicalized forces have tried to use this tragic case to the benefit of their political goals," Garibashvili said.

Tags: #saakashvili
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:45 09.03.2021
Zelensky excludes Saakashvili from Coordination Council for solving problems in urban planning – decree

Zelensky excludes Saakashvili from Coordination Council for solving problems in urban planning – decree

12:36 01.10.2020
Border guards to be investigated for detaining Saakashvili during moving to Poland in 2018 – PGO

Border guards to be investigated for detaining Saakashvili during moving to Poland in 2018 – PGO

17:27 07.09.2020
Saakashvili's party United National Movement decides to nominate him for post of Georgia's PM

Saakashvili's party United National Movement decides to nominate him for post of Georgia's PM

16:37 27.08.2020
Saakashvili announces his return to Georgian politics

Saakashvili announces his return to Georgian politics

10:20 31.07.2020
Saakashvili's proposals on judicial reform serve as invitation to discussion between specialists and society - Zelensky's advisor

Saakashvili's proposals on judicial reform serve as invitation to discussion between specialists and society - Zelensky's advisor

14:05 20.07.2020
Supreme Court Chief Justice criticizes Saakashvili's reform ideas as 'slogans without concrete proposals, no dialogue'

Supreme Court Chief Justice criticizes Saakashvili's reform ideas as 'slogans without concrete proposals, no dialogue'

13:52 10.07.2020
Saakashvili, ambassadors of G7 countries discuss new judicial reform in Ukraine

Saakashvili, ambassadors of G7 countries discuss new judicial reform in Ukraine

18:54 30.06.2020
Zelensky fully supports replacement of profit tax by exit capital tax – Saakashvili

Zelensky fully supports replacement of profit tax by exit capital tax – Saakashvili

12:14 23.06.2020
Saakashvili discusses with Ukrzaliznytsia Supervisory Board plan for reforming railway industry

Saakashvili discusses with Ukrzaliznytsia Supervisory Board plan for reforming railway industry

14:32 26.05.2020
Ukrainian business needs extra assistance package – Saakashvili

Ukrainian business needs extra assistance package – Saakashvili

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Danilov denies info about weakening sanctions against Medvedchuk, purchase of fuel station network related to MP by commercial structure

Ukrainian soldier dies in Donbas, one more wounded, two get combat injuries over past day

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemns torture of Ukrainian citizen Rabeshko in Belarus

Nykyforov appointed president's press secretary instead of Mendel – decrees

Maria Vitushok appointed Head of Staff at President's Office – decree

LATEST

Zelensky to take part in all-Ukrainian forum 'Ukraine 30. Humanitarian Policy' on July 13

Zelensky asks Razumkov to convene Rada extraordinary session – MP Honcharenko

Bill on state policy of transition period sent to Venice Commission, opinion expected in Oct – Reznikov

Tikhanovskaya says she had informal meeting with Zelensky in Lithuania

Danilov denies info about weakening sanctions against Medvedchuk, purchase of fuel station network related to MP by commercial structure

Ukraine's Interior Ministry gets fifth helicopter under contract with Airbus Helicopters this year

Sea Breeze-2021 multinational exercise completed

Verum Expert private clinic provides its resources for work of mobile teams for vaccination against COVID-19

Groysman: there can be no strategic cooperation between Ukraine and China - our interests do not coincide

Ukrainian soldier dies in Donbas, one more wounded, two get combat injuries over past day

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD