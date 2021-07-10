Facts

17:14 10.07.2021

Tikhanovskaya says she had informal meeting with Zelensky in Lithuania

1 min read
The former presidential candidate in Belarus, opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has said that she had an informal meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Lithuania two days ago.

Tikhanovskaya said in an interview with Segodnya, she remains in touch with the representatives of Ukraine.

"Yes, we remain in touch, of course, with representatives of the Ukrainian government. I met once online with Mr. Kuleba, the day before yesterday we met with Mr. Zelensky at an event in Lithuania," Tikhanovskaya said.

"We had no official meetings, but you know how much we feel Ukraine's support," she stressed.

"You accepted so many Belarusians - tens of thousands of Belarusians. Ukraine helps both with employment and legalization of Belarusians. That is, in every possible way it makes a step towards us, but they understand Belarusians, because they themselves have gone through this. And even if there have not been official meetings at the highest level yet, we feel this daily support. And the fact that Ukraine joins the EU sanctions indicates that Ukraine is with the Belarusian people," she added.

As reported, Zelensky was in Lithuania on a working visit on July 6-7.

