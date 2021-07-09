Facts

09:21 09.07.2021

Medvedchuk's round-the-clock house arrest extended until Sept 7 – media

Kyiv's Pechersky District Court has extended house arrest to the head of the political council of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, MP Viktor Medvedchuk, until September 7, Hromadske reported.

"Pechersky District Court of Kyiv extended the round-the-clock house arrest for MP from the Opposition Platform - For Life, Viktor Medvedchuk, who is suspected of high treason, until September 7," Hromadske said on its website on Friday morning.

