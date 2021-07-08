Facts

09:27 08.07.2021

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier wounded by shrapnel amid shelling of Russian-occupation forces over past day

A soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine received shrapnel wounds as a result of shelling by Russian-occupation forces over the past day. Since the beginning of this day, Russian-occupation forces in Donbas have violated the ceasefire three times in the area of ​​the Joint Force Operation (JFO).

"As a result of the shelling, one soldier received shrapnel wounds. After providing first aid, the soldier was transported to a hospital. The condition of the wounded is satisfactory," the JFO said on the Facebook page said on Thursday

At the same time, from the beginning of the current day on July 8, three violations of the ceasefire have been recorded.

"Over the current day, there are no combat losses among the servicemen of the Joint Forces," the headquarters said.

In particular, near Opytne, the enemy fired at the positions of the Ukrainian defenders from large-caliber machine guns. At Novozvanivka, the enemy fired from automatic easel grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns and small arms, and not far from Nevelske they used 120-caliber mortars.

Over the past day, on July 7, six violations of the ceasefire by Russian-occupation forces were recorded in the JFO area. Thus, near Pisky, the enemy fired at the positions of the Ukrainian defenders from automatic easel grenade launchers and small arms. Near Starohnativka, 82 caliber mortars were used. At Zolote-4, the positions of the Ukrainian defenders were fired at from heavy anti-tank and hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers. In the area of ​​Prychepylivka, the emeny fired from 120-caliber mortars, automatic easel and hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers. Near Luhanske, the enemy opened fire from hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns and small arms, and in the direction of Avdiyivka, the enemy fired at Ukrainian positions from hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers.

"The Ukrainian side of the JCCC informed the representatives of the OSCE Mission about the facts of violations by Russian-occupation forces, using the established coordination mechanism," the headquarters said.

