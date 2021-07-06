Court extends term of arrest of Ukrainian journalist Yesypenko, detained in Crimea, for six months – Denisova

The so-called "district court in Simferopol" has extended the term of arrest of Ukrainian journalist, freelance correspondent for Radio Liberty Vladyslav Yesypenko for six months, Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner Liudmyla Denisova said.

"Today, the so-called 'district court in Simferopol' controlled by Russia has extended the term of arrest of illegally detained citizen of Ukraine Vladyslav Yesypenko for six months. I call on the international community to respond to the trial and increase pressure on the Russian Federation in order to protect the rights of citizens who remain in the temporarily occupied Crimea and release all Ukrainian citizens illegally detained by the aggressor country," she wrote on her Facebook page.

The Human Rights Commissioner also asks international organizations and human rights institutions to delegate their representatives to court sessions in the temporarily occupied Crimea in order to prevent violations of the rights of Ukrainian citizen Yesypenko.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the world community to join Ukraine in its call to Russia to release Ukrainian journalist Yesypenko.