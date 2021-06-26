Facts

Ukraine celebrates Day of Crimean Tatar Flag on June 26

On June 26, Ukraine celebrates the Day of the Crimean Tatar Flag.

"The Day of the Crimean Tatar Flag was first celebrated in 2010 at the initiative of the Crimean Youth Center and other youth organizations. And on August 29, 2010, at the III session of the V Kurultay of the Crimean Tatar people, it was decided to celebrate the Day of the National Flag on June 26, the opening day of the II Kurultay," the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the UN said on its Facebook page.

The telegram channel of the President's Office reports that on June 26, Ukraine remembers those who fought under the Crimean Tatar flag for the right of their people to self-identification.

"The restoration of the rights of the Crimean Tatar people as the indigenous people of Ukraine will become a real manifestation of historical justice. We will do everything possible for this," the President's Office said in a statement.

Tags: #flag #crimean_tatar
