10:44 25.06.2021

Vaccination can protect Ukrainians from incidence of COVID-19 - Danilov

Avoidance of the next wave of coronavirus spread in Ukraine is possible only thanks to mass vaccination, NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov says.

"Yesterday we held a big meeting in the staff of the National Security and Defense Council on this matter. And we believe that we need to be very careful about this. And vaccination, vaccination, vaccination again. This is something that can protect us, so that on Independence Day, on our holidays, we do not have an outbreak of COVID here," Danilov told reporters in Kyiv on Thursday, June 24, answering a question about the danger of the new Delta strain of coronavirus.

He said that at the moment there is a positive trend in Ukraine, but quarantine restrictions should not be completely abolished.

"We must continue to wear masks, do our own hygiene, be sure to wash our hands. All this must be continued and in no case relaxed," the NSDC secretary said.

