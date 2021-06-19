Facts

14:17 19.06.2021

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas with violations place tanks in occupied village – JFO HQ

2 min read
Russian-occupation forces in Donbas with violations place tanks in occupied village – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces in the area of ​​the Joint Force Operation (JFO) in Donbas violated the ceasefire by placing tanks in violation of the withdrawal lines, the JFO headquarters said, citing data from the OSCE daily report of June 17.

"On the territory temporarily not controlled by the government of Ukraine in the village of Boikivske, Donetsk region, five T-64 tanks were deployed in violation of the withdrawal lines," the JFO headquarters said on the Facebook page.

In addition, the Russian armed formations continue to obstruct the work of observers in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

In particular, at a entry-exit checkpoint near occupied Besarabka, a Russian-occupation fighter ordered the Mission's team to leave the area, referring to "measures due to COVID-19." At the same time, the observers noted the fact of free movement of civilian vehicles in both directions.

Due to the obstruction of the signal of both GPS modules by the Russian armed formations in the area of ​​the Stepanivka settlement in the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government, the Mission canceled a long-range UAV flight.

In occupied Horlivka, enemies fired on a UAV, after which OSCE SMM monitors landed the aircraft and left the area.

"The above facts testify to the attempt of the Russian occupation forces to limit the work of the Special Monitoring Mission to the maximum extent possible in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Such actions are unacceptable and contradict the SMM's mandate, which provides for safe and unhindered access of the Mission throughout Ukraine," JFO headquarters said.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:32 27.05.2021
Ukrainian serviceman in Donbas killed by sniper fire

Ukrainian serviceman in Donbas killed by sniper fire

14:34 22.05.2021
Three Ukrainian soldiers injured near Luhanske village as result of enemy shelling - JFO headquarters

Three Ukrainian soldiers injured near Luhanske village as result of enemy shelling - JFO headquarters

11:26 22.05.2021
Ukrainian serviceman wounded as result of sniper fire in JFO zone - Skhid task force

Ukrainian serviceman wounded as result of sniper fire in JFO zone - Skhid task force

17:50 12.05.2021
Defense attachés of Sweden, Norway and Denmark visit positions of National Guard in JFO area

Defense attachés of Sweden, Norway and Denmark visit positions of National Guard in JFO area

10:14 12.05.2021
No casualties reported, ceasefire observed in Donbas since Wednesday midnight – JFO HQ

No casualties reported, ceasefire observed in Donbas since Wednesday midnight – JFO HQ

17:14 06.05.2021
One KIA, another one WIA amid Russia-occupation forces shelling in Donbas – JFO HQ

One KIA, another one WIA amid Russia-occupation forces shelling in Donbas – JFO HQ

09:11 06.05.2021
Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in Donbas, 19 attacks recorded over past day – JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in Donbas, 19 attacks recorded over past day – JFO HQ

14:16 28.04.2021
Russian occupation forces in Donbas disable OSCE SMM CCTV cameras near Zhovtneva mine, set up mortar position there - Ukrainian side of JCCC

Russian occupation forces in Donbas disable OSCE SMM CCTV cameras near Zhovtneva mine, set up mortar position there - Ukrainian side of JCCC

13:13 28.04.2021
Russia-occupations forces in Donbas shelling settlements, infrastructure facilities adjacent to contact line - Ukrainian JCCC

Russia-occupations forces in Donbas shelling settlements, infrastructure facilities adjacent to contact line - Ukrainian JCCC

15:20 27.04.2021
One KIA, three WIA due to demolition of military vehicle on unknown explosive device in Donbas – JFO HQ

One KIA, three WIA due to demolition of military vehicle on unknown explosive device in Donbas – JFO HQ

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House denies info that United States suspends allocation of military aid to Ukraine

NSDC introduces full package of sanctions against Dmytro Firtash, Pavlo Fuks – Danilov

SBU conducting searches at Municipal Warta in framework of case on illegal handling of weapons

Over 50,000 cyberattacks launched on state information resources last week – communications service

SBU prevents sale of classified defense devices, for which offenders sought $2 mln

LATEST

FMs of Ukraine, Poland coordinate positions on counteraction to Nord Stream 2

Ukraine records 852 new COVID-19 cases per day, 2,736 people recovered – ministry

White House denies info that United States suspends allocation of military aid to Ukraine

NSDC introduces full package of sanctions against Dmytro Firtash, Pavlo Fuks – Danilov

Liashko: It's necessary to carry out 119,000 vaccinations per day for 10 mln vaccinations against COVID-19 by summer end

SBU conducting searches at Municipal Warta in framework of case on illegal handling of weapons

Over 50,000 cyberattacks launched on state information resources last week – communications service

Ukraine strives for meeting of Normandy format leaders to take place ASAP – Kuleba

SBU prevents sale of classified defense devices, for which offenders sought $2 mln

Zelensky announces launch of project to build hospitals according to European standards

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD