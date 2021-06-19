Russian-occupation forces in Donbas with violations place tanks in occupied village – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces in the area of ​​the Joint Force Operation (JFO) in Donbas violated the ceasefire by placing tanks in violation of the withdrawal lines, the JFO headquarters said, citing data from the OSCE daily report of June 17.

"On the territory temporarily not controlled by the government of Ukraine in the village of Boikivske, Donetsk region, five T-64 tanks were deployed in violation of the withdrawal lines," the JFO headquarters said on the Facebook page.

In addition, the Russian armed formations continue to obstruct the work of observers in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

In particular, at a entry-exit checkpoint near occupied Besarabka, a Russian-occupation fighter ordered the Mission's team to leave the area, referring to "measures due to COVID-19." At the same time, the observers noted the fact of free movement of civilian vehicles in both directions.

Due to the obstruction of the signal of both GPS modules by the Russian armed formations in the area of ​​the Stepanivka settlement in the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government, the Mission canceled a long-range UAV flight.

In occupied Horlivka, enemies fired on a UAV, after which OSCE SMM monitors landed the aircraft and left the area.

"The above facts testify to the attempt of the Russian occupation forces to limit the work of the Special Monitoring Mission to the maximum extent possible in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Such actions are unacceptable and contradict the SMM's mandate, which provides for safe and unhindered access of the Mission throughout Ukraine," JFO headquarters said.