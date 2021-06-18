Facts

14:52 18.06.2021

Over 50,000 cyberattacks launched on state information resources last week – communications service

During the week from June 9 to June 15, 2021, more than 50,000 cyberattacks were committed on the information resources of state bodies, which were successfully blocked, the press service of the State Service for Special Communication and Information Protection of Ukraine reported on Friday.

"The system of state bodies' protected access to the Internet blocked 50,571 attacks of various types, which is 17% more than in the previous week. The vast majority is network attacks of the application level [98%]. Some 19 DDoS attacks were blocked. Mostly on the web resources of the President of Ukraine," the report said.

It notes that the system for detecting vulnerabilities and responding to cyber incidents and cyberattacks at monitoring sites recorded 1.177 million suspicious events (2% less than in the previous week), most of which are attempts to obtain user rights – 49%, attempts to obtain administrator rights – 22%, violations of corporate security policy – 8%, suspicious executable code – 8%, and the use of non-standard protocols – 8%.

"The Ukrainian government computer emergency response team CERT-UA during this period recorded and processed 4,384 cyber incidents [approximately at the level of the previous week]. The overwhelming majority of processed incidents belong to the UACOM domain zone [about 99%]," the communications service said.

Tags: #cyberattacks #ukraine
Interfax-Ukraine
