11:44 18.06.2021

Zelensky signs decree to increase minimum wage for doctors

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree raising the minimum wage for medical personnel.

"At least UAH 13,500 for paramedical personnel and at least UAH 20,000 for doctors," Zelensky said during a speech on the Medical Worker Day, which was broadcast by the President's Office on Facebook.

According to Zelensky, the President's Office, together with the government and parliament, "will do everything to ensure that such sums will be not just on paper, and that the overall healthcare budget will increase, as well as the rates of medical guarantee programs."

"The government is starting the process of drafting the budget for 2022. And I expect that it will be a clear signal to renew the prestige and important role of doctors in our Ukrainian society," Zelensky said.

He also asked the government to take into account an increase in the minimum wage for doctors when drafting the budget for next year.

In addition, Zelensky called on local authorities to prevent situations where "hospital heads receive UAH 100,000 per month, and doctors and nurses receive UAH 6,000 per month."

