Ukraine, Hungary resume joint border patrols – Border Guard Service

Border guards of Mukacheve detachment, together with their colleagues from Hungary, have conducted the first joint patrol of the Ukrainian-Hungarian border this year.

According to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, joint patrols have been suspended since March last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The patrolling of the Ukrainian-Hungarian border yesterday was carried out across the territory of Hungary opposite the area of responsibility of Luzhnyky Border Service Department," it was reported.

It is noted that only law enforcement officers who have been vaccinated against coronavirus are allowed to patrol.

Border guards of Ukraine and Hungary began joint patrols of the Ukrainian-Hungarian border in 2014. Such patrols are carried out both on the territory of Ukraine and on the territory of Hungary.