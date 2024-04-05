Income of top ten companies in agricultural sector increases by 35% in 2023 – Opendatabot index

The total income of the top ten companies in the agricultural sector in 2023 increased by 35% year-over-year, to UAH 86.57 billion, and almost one and a half times compared to pre-war 2021, the Opendatabot said on its website.

According to the Opendatabot index, the greatest profit among all businesses from the top ten was received by the enterprises of the agricultural holdings MHP, Kernel and Ukrprominvest.

At the same time, 46% of the leaders' total income came from four poultry companies.

Thus, the leader of the most profitable companies, Myronivska Poultry Farm, part of the MHP agricultural holding, earned UAH 21.23 billion, which amounted to 24.8% of the total income of the leaders in the agricultural sector. Its result exceeded the 2022 figure by one and a half times.

Starynska poultry farm of the same agricultural group earned UAH 7.13 billion and occupied 8.2% in the structure of total income of the top ten.

Dniprovsky poultry complex, owned by the agricultural group of the same name (a new company in the index), increased its figure by a third to UAH 5.37 billion and became a newcomer to the Opendatabot index with a share of 6.2% in the top ten. The owners of the holding are Oleksandr and Yulia Riazanovi.

Zoria Podillia poultry complex of the agricultural holding Ukrprominvest, the beneficiary of which is the son of the former president of Ukraine Oleksiy Poroshenko to UAH 5.3 billion (6.1%). The company returned to the ranking after a year-long break with revenue growth by one and a half times.

At the same time, the total income of the three companies of the MHP agricultural holding, whose beneficiary is Yuriy Kosiuk, amounted to UAH 34.32 billion, some 40% of the total income of the leaders in the agricultural sector.

After the leader of the top ten, Myronivska poultry farm, the second place is occupied by Lebedynsky seed plant, which belongs to Dmytro Kravchenko's LNZ Group of companies. The company in 2023 increased its income by 17%, to UAH 15.67 billion (18%).

Two enterprises of the Kernel agricultural holding, JLLC Druzhba Nova and Enselko Agro LLC – earned UAH 14.71 billion in 2023, which is 27% more than a year earlier. The share of their income in the total income of the top 10% is 17%.

The Ukrprominvest agricultural holding is also represented in the ranking by two enterprises - in addition to Zoria Podillia, it includes PJSC PC Podillia. In total, they earned UAH 11.35 billion, which amounted to 13% of the total income of the top ten agricultural sector.

A newcomer to the 2024 Opendatabot index, having increased its earnings by a quarter, was also the company Zalhidny Buh, whose beneficiaries are Oksana Drul, Valeriy Ovcharuk and Yuriy Hladun.