Facts

14:38 09.06.2021

General Court of EU annuls decision of Council of EU made in 2019 on freezing funds of Yanukovych, his son

2 min read
General Court of EU annuls decision of Council of EU made in 2019 on freezing funds of Yanukovych, his son

The General Court of the European Union has annulled the Council's 2019 acts extending the fund-freezing measures imposed on Viktor Yanukovych, former President of Ukraine, and his son, Oleksandr Yanukovych, the press service of the Court has reported.

"The Council failed to demonstrate that the rights of the defence and the right to effective judicial protection were respected in the criminal proceedings underlying that extension which are being conducted against those individuals by the Ukrainian authorities," the Court said.

The Court finds that the Council took into account a series of judicial decisions relating to those criminal proceedings as part of the factual basis justifying the maintenance of the restrictive measures at issue. However, the Council did not demonstrate that it had actually examined those decisions and that it was able to conclude from them that the essence of the procedural rights of the individuals concerned had been complied with.

"In those circumstances, the Court states that it cannot be established that, prior to the adoption of the contested acts, the Council satisfied itself that the Ukrainian judicial authorities complied with the rights of defence and the right to effective judicial protection of the individuals in question in the context of the criminal proceedings at issue. Therefore, in deciding to maintain the names of both men on the list of persons subject to restrictive measures, the Council made an error of assessment. Consequently, the General Court annuls the contested acts," the Court said.

 

Tags: #yanukovych #court
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:58 07.06.2021
Court in the Netherlands starts considering case on downed MH17 on the merits

Court in the Netherlands starts considering case on downed MH17 on the merits

16:47 02.06.2021
Supreme Court recognizes UAH 460 mln fine imposed by AMCU on Imperial Tobacco as groundless

Supreme Court recognizes UAH 460 mln fine imposed by AMCU on Imperial Tobacco as groundless

17:59 31.05.2021
Court of Appeals imposes suspended sentence on Sternenko

Court of Appeals imposes suspended sentence on Sternenko

17:52 21.05.2021
Court of Appeal upholds house arrest for Medvedchuk

Court of Appeal upholds house arrest for Medvedchuk

14:51 21.05.2021
Medvedchuk on episode of suspicion about transfer of info to Russian special services: I do not have classified data

Medvedchuk on episode of suspicion about transfer of info to Russian special services: I do not have classified data

16:25 20.05.2021
Zelensky expects serious work of entire judiciary, incl. Anti-Corruption Court

Zelensky expects serious work of entire judiciary, incl. Anti-Corruption Court

12:58 28.04.2021
Court transfers PrivatBank's appeal against decisions of economic court under NFP claims to another judge panel

Court transfers PrivatBank's appeal against decisions of economic court under NFP claims to another judge panel

11:16 23.04.2021
Court in case of downed MH17 to hold visiting session at military air base to inspect reconstruction with limited number of participants

Court in case of downed MH17 to hold visiting session at military air base to inspect reconstruction with limited number of participants

17:55 22.04.2021
Amsterdam Court of Appeal considering Ukraine's claim in 'Scythian gold' case

Amsterdam Court of Appeal considering Ukraine's claim in 'Scythian gold' case

14:43 21.04.2021
Supreme Court finds fine of UAH 80 mln imposed by antimonopoly committee on British American Tobacco groundless

Supreme Court finds fine of UAH 80 mln imposed by antimonopoly committee on British American Tobacco groundless

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Health Ministry suggests extending, relaxing quarantine for whole summer

All Ukrainian regions transferred to 'green' quarantine zone

Russia's withdrawal from Open Skies Treaty expected, it has been breaking it since 2008 – Ukrainian MFA's comment

Zelensky suggests creating 1,551 new parks - one in each merged territorial community

NABU responsible for bringing six ministers, their deputies, 11 heads of central executive bodies, 65 judges to criminal responsibility – Sytnyk

LATEST

Ukraine, Turkey agree to resume friendly visits of ships

Over third of Ukrainians consider Zelensky's de-oligarchization initiative populism – poll

Ukraine has all tools to move towards NATO membership - Blinken

Health Ministry suggests extending, relaxing quarantine for whole summer

G7 ambassadors call for legislative, constitutional changes for inevitability of decentralization reform in Ukraine

All Ukrainian regions transferred to 'green' quarantine zone

Zelensky, Trudeau agree on positions in probe into crash of PS752 flight

Man, who threw grenade near supermarket in Kharkiv, detained

Russia's withdrawal from Open Skies Treaty expected, it has been breaking it since 2008 – Ukrainian MFA's comment

Zelensky suggests creating 1,551 new parks - one in each merged territorial community

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD