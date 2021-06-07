President's Office proposes to involve journalists, social activists in discussion of Nord Stream 2

The topic of building a part of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany on the bottom of the Baltic Sea should be discussed with the participation of journalists and representatives of civil society, adviser to the President's Office head Mykhailo Podoliak has said.

"The topic of the Nord Stream 2 construction should not be purely of a cabinet nature, purely political. This is something that should be discussed both with the participation of journalists and with the participation of civil society representatives. So that no one in politics has the illusion that implementation of this project will not have consequences," Podoliak said in a comment transmitted to Interfax-Ukraine.

He also noted that the completion of the Nord Stream 2 construction demonstrates how big the distance is between what Western politicians say and what they are doing.

According to the adviser to the President's Office head, "now the decisive moment has come, which is whether U.S. President Joe Biden will use the tools he has in order to stop the construction of Nord Stream 2."

"Will he do it? The cost of answering this question is very high. It is not only a threat to Ukraine as a transit country for Russian gas, not only a weakening of checks for Russia, which do not allow expanding aggression against Ukraine and other countries of Eastern Europe, but it is also a choice – will the West win or lose in its confrontation with Russia," Podoliak said.