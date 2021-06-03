Facts

18:04 03.06.2021

Border Guard Service head: We will continue building up system of guarding border with Belarus

2 min read
Border Guard Service head: We will continue building up system of guarding border with Belarus

During a working trip to the border with the Republic of Belarus, head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Serhiy Deineko identified further tasks for building up the border protection system.

"We need to continue building up the system of protecting the state border with Belarus. This applies to the entire section, including the borders of the exclusion zone. And although as of today the situation on the border with the Republic of Belarus is stable, and border protection is being carried out intensively, we are further strengthening our technical and engineering capabilities. We must ensure the national security of Ukraine from all possible threats," the press service of the State Border Guard Service quoted Deineko as saying.

He added that the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine takes into account all the information that may affect the protection of the border, and makes the most of all the necessary resources.

Deineko also checked the use of unmanned aerial complexes and patrol boats on the river section by border guards in border protection. In addition, he inspected the state of border security within the exclusion zone at the site of the Ivankiv department.

It is noted that the border guards paid special attention to strengthening sections of the border with Belarus by rapid response units, including the 10th Separate Rapid Response Detachment Dozor.

"During his trip to the Vilcha checkpoint, the head of the State Border Guard Service also checked how the checkpoint operations are taking place in today's conditions, despite the decrease in passenger traffic due to quarantine restrictions. Note that this is one of the seven checkpoints that are now operating at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border," the message reads.

Tags: #deineko #belarus #border
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:18 31.05.2021
Razumkov: One must proceed from national interests in relations with Belarus

Razumkov: One must proceed from national interests in relations with Belarus

11:30 29.05.2021
Belarus ready to resume free trade if Kyiv reviews measures against Belarusian goods - Belarusian Foreign Ministry

Belarus ready to resume free trade if Kyiv reviews measures against Belarusian goods - Belarusian Foreign Ministry

14:41 28.05.2021
Belarus introduces individual licensing regime for some Ukrainian goods for six months – Ukraine's trade representative

Belarus introduces individual licensing regime for some Ukrainian goods for six months – Ukraine's trade representative

12:04 28.05.2021
Ukraine closes airspace for Belarusian aircraft from May 29

Ukraine closes airspace for Belarusian aircraft from May 29

16:55 27.05.2021
Romanian border guards intercept record batch of revolvers with ammunition on their way to Ukraine

Romanian border guards intercept record batch of revolvers with ammunition on their way to Ukraine

15:27 26.05.2021
Ukraine to help fellow citizens return home after treatment in Belarus – ministries' statement

Ukraine to help fellow citizens return home after treatment in Belarus – ministries' statement

09:29 26.05.2021
Ukraine stops flights to/from Belarus at 24:00 on May 26

Ukraine stops flights to/from Belarus at 24:00 on May 26

12:28 25.05.2021
Ukraine ready to provide its airspace to states, companies to change air routes – Infrastructure Ministry

Ukraine ready to provide its airspace to states, companies to change air routes – Infrastructure Ministry

10:14 25.05.2021
Ukraine stops air traffic with Belarus at 00:00 May 26 – PM

Ukraine stops air traffic with Belarus at 00:00 May 26 – PM

19:05 24.05.2021
UIA considers issue of flights over Belarus political, to focus on govt decision, aviation authorities

UIA considers issue of flights over Belarus political, to focus on govt decision, aviation authorities

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada restores penalty of imprisonment for inaccurate declarations

Forced landing of plane in Belarus poses threat to intl security – Rada's statement

Decision to recognize person as oligarch made by NSDC – presidential bill

Zelensky registers bill on de-oligarchization in parliament

Delegation of U.S. senators arrive in Ukraine – Enin

LATEST

Law on oligarchs will be signal of support for industry deoligarchization initiatives - Infrastructure Minister

Creation of pan-European Russian-language TV channel with base in Ukraine can become tool to protect Europe from propaganda – Reznikov

Kyivstar launches eSIM service for contract subscribers

Rada restores penalty of imprisonment for inaccurate declarations

Poroshenko asks U.S. Senators to organize Biden-Zelensky meeting prior to talks with Putin

Businessman Akhmetov advocates for equal rules of game for everyone

Forced landing of plane in Belarus poses threat to intl security – Rada's statement

Ukraine, Georgia may agree on mutual recognition of documents on COVID-19 vaccination – PM

Zelensky proposes to create register of oligarchs – bill

Decision to recognize person as oligarch made by NSDC – presidential bill

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD