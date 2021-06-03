Border Guard Service head: We will continue building up system of guarding border with Belarus

During a working trip to the border with the Republic of Belarus, head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Serhiy Deineko identified further tasks for building up the border protection system.

"We need to continue building up the system of protecting the state border with Belarus. This applies to the entire section, including the borders of the exclusion zone. And although as of today the situation on the border with the Republic of Belarus is stable, and border protection is being carried out intensively, we are further strengthening our technical and engineering capabilities. We must ensure the national security of Ukraine from all possible threats," the press service of the State Border Guard Service quoted Deineko as saying.

He added that the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine takes into account all the information that may affect the protection of the border, and makes the most of all the necessary resources.

Deineko also checked the use of unmanned aerial complexes and patrol boats on the river section by border guards in border protection. In addition, he inspected the state of border security within the exclusion zone at the site of the Ivankiv department.

It is noted that the border guards paid special attention to strengthening sections of the border with Belarus by rapid response units, including the 10th Separate Rapid Response Detachment Dozor.

"During his trip to the Vilcha checkpoint, the head of the State Border Guard Service also checked how the checkpoint operations are taking place in today's conditions, despite the decrease in passenger traffic due to quarantine restrictions. Note that this is one of the seven checkpoints that are now operating at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border," the message reads.