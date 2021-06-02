Facts

11:40 02.06.2021

Kuleba: Bipartisan and bicameral support in U.S. Congress vital to Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has met with U.S. Senators Jeannee Shaheen, Robert Portman, and Christopher Murphy and said that bipartisan and bicameral support in the U.S. Congress is vital for the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States.

"Glad to welcome U.S. Senators: Senator Shaheen, Senator Robert Portman, Senator Chris Murphy in Kyiv. As Ukraine continues to counter Russian aggression and implement significant reforms, the long-standing bipartisan and bicameral support in the U.S. Congress is vital to our strategic partnership," Kuleba wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

As reported, U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen, who is a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee of the Senate and chair of the Subcommittee on European and Regional Security Cooperation, Senator Robert Portman (Republican Party) and Senator Christopher Murphy (Democratic Party) are on an official visit to Ukraine on Wednesday.

