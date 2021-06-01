No conflict between President's Office and Klitschko, but one between Klitschko with himself and Kyiv citizens – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko has said the situation around Kyiv city authorities has escalated to the limit, but at the same time it is not a conflict between the President's Office and Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

"This is Klitschko's conflict, in fact, with himself and with residents of Kyiv. Infrastructure is not developing, except for plans for housing development, which were tied to the master plan and are being overfulfilled. At the same time, plans for the development of infrastructure, road junctions, metro, bridges, and others are not fulfilled even by 50%," Tymoshenko told Interfax-Ukraine in an exclusive interview.

In his opinion, "taking into account the budget of Kyiv, it would be possible to accelerate the growth and development of infrastructure."

"Everything that was once constructed, no matter how strange it may sound, was constructed under Oleksandr Popov [head of Kyiv City Administration from 2010 to 2014]. Not a single intersection or a single metro station. Now only parks, fountains, lawn are being done. This is very good, but Kyiv has other problems, this is traffic, which has really grown, people are in traffic jams, the metro is not developing. It cannot be like that," Tymoshenko said.

"There are two ways out: either Kyiv authorities will understand that they need to do this, or [...] The mayor is an elected position, this is an indisputable fact, but different conclusions would be drawn by the head of Kyiv city administration. The president will decide this. There are various options, including adoption a bill on the Ukrainian capital, and amendments to the current law […]," Tymoshenko said.

At the same time, Tymoshenko said that Klitschko had no real competitors in the mayoral elections. "Is there an alternative? We tried to create an alternative to it. It probably needs a little more time," he said.

"There are no questions to him personally as a person and a legend of Ukraine. But if you are the mayor, you have to recruit such a team in which you will truly be a legend, I will love you, know, respect and write about you in history books. Failure to recruit a good team, unfortunately, is Klitschko's own problem," the deputy head of the President's Office said.