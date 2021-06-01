Facts

14:20 01.06.2021

No conflict between President's Office and Klitschko, but one between Klitschko with himself and Kyiv citizens – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

2 min read
No conflict between President's Office and Klitschko, but one between Klitschko with himself and Kyiv citizens – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko has said the situation around Kyiv city authorities has escalated to the limit, but at the same time it is not a conflict between the President's Office and Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

"This is Klitschko's conflict, in fact, with himself and with residents of Kyiv. Infrastructure is not developing, except for plans for housing development, which were tied to the master plan and are being overfulfilled. At the same time, plans for the development of infrastructure, road junctions, metro, bridges, and others are not fulfilled even by 50%," Tymoshenko told Interfax-Ukraine in an exclusive interview.

In his opinion, "taking into account the budget of Kyiv, it would be possible to accelerate the growth and development of infrastructure."

"Everything that was once constructed, no matter how strange it may sound, was constructed under Oleksandr Popov [head of Kyiv City Administration from 2010 to 2014]. Not a single intersection or a single metro station. Now only parks, fountains, lawn are being done. This is very good, but Kyiv has other problems, this is traffic, which has really grown, people are in traffic jams, the metro is not developing. It cannot be like that," Tymoshenko said.

"There are two ways out: either Kyiv authorities will understand that they need to do this, or [...] The mayor is an elected position, this is an indisputable fact, but different conclusions would be drawn by the head of Kyiv city administration. The president will decide this. There are various options, including adoption a bill on the Ukrainian capital, and amendments to the current law […]," Tymoshenko said.

At the same time, Tymoshenko said that Klitschko had no real competitors in the mayoral elections. "Is there an alternative? We tried to create an alternative to it. It probably needs a little more time," he said.

"There are no questions to him personally as a person and a legend of Ukraine. But if you are the mayor, you have to recruit such a team in which you will truly be a legend, I will love you, know, respect and write about you in history books. Failure to recruit a good team, unfortunately, is Klitschko's own problem," the deputy head of the President's Office said.

Tags: #presidents_office #tymoshenko #kyiv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:50 01.06.2021
Kyrylo Tymoshenko foresees de-oligarchization of TV news services

Kyrylo Tymoshenko foresees de-oligarchization of TV news services

12:35 01.06.2021
Practice of appointing businessmen as heads of local administrations is over – President's Office dpty head

Practice of appointing businessmen as heads of local administrations is over – President's Office dpty head

15:13 31.05.2021
Academic Council to strip Lukashenko of Honorary Doctor title of Kyiv's Taras Shevchenko University on June 7 – rector

Academic Council to strip Lukashenko of Honorary Doctor title of Kyiv's Taras Shevchenko University on June 7 – rector

14:10 27.05.2021
McDonald's invests UAH 40 mln in renovation of restaurant on Khreschatyk

McDonald's invests UAH 40 mln in renovation of restaurant on Khreschatyk

17:42 20.05.2021
Foreign Ministry, Ukrainian Embassy in Washington are not preparing the visit of President's Office head to U.S. – spokesperson

Foreign Ministry, Ukrainian Embassy in Washington are not preparing the visit of President's Office head to U.S. – spokesperson

15:59 20.05.2021
Klitschko: From May 20, almost 120 Ukrainian cities to be left without hot water, budgetary institutions without natural gas

Klitschko: From May 20, almost 120 Ukrainian cities to be left without hot water, budgetary institutions without natural gas

10:54 19.05.2021
Legislation violations in rent payment for land revealed in Kyiv State Administration for total amount of more than UAH 100 mln

Legislation violations in rent payment for land revealed in Kyiv State Administration for total amount of more than UAH 100 mln

10:00 19.05.2021
Prosecutor of Kyiv: Damage of at least of UAH 43 mln in cases of embezzlement of capital's budget established

Prosecutor of Kyiv: Damage of at least of UAH 43 mln in cases of embezzlement of capital's budget established

18:20 18.05.2021
Klitschko shows video from CCTV cameras near his apartment, accuses President's Office of putting pressure on Kyiv authorities

Klitschko shows video from CCTV cameras near his apartment, accuses President's Office of putting pressure on Kyiv authorities

11:07 18.05.2021
SBU conducts searches in house where Klitschko lives, investigative actions have nothing to do with the mayor

SBU conducts searches in house where Klitschko lives, investigative actions have nothing to do with the mayor

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Delegation of U.S. senators arrive in Ukraine – Enin

Practice of appointing businessmen as heads of local administrations is over – President's Office dpty head

Ukraine may have 'plan B' for security before joining NATO - Zelensky

Structural unit for European, Euro-Atlantic integration created in President's Office, Zhovkva to be engaged in area

Zelensky proposes new format of negotiations, which would include Donbas, Crimea, Nord Stream 2

LATEST

Rada backs law on protection of whistleblowers in corruption with Zelensky's proposals

Delegation of U.S. senators arrive in Ukraine – Enin

Ukraine may have 'plan B' for security before joining NATO - Zelensky

Structural unit for European, Euro-Atlantic integration created in President's Office, Zhovkva to be engaged in area

Zelensky proposes new format of negotiations, which would include Donbas, Crimea, Nord Stream 2

Ukraine has positive trend in COVID-19 incidence, all regions in 'yellow' zone

Chaplynka checkpoint on administrative border with Crimea to close for repair from June 7

Farmak executive director Kostiuk enters top 25 successful managers of Ukrainian companies

Court of Appeals imposes suspended sentence on Sternenko

Vaccination centers open in Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD