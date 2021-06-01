Structural unit for European, Euro-Atlantic integration created in President's Office, Zhovkva to be engaged in area

A structural unit for European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine has been created in the Office of the President of Ukraine, Deputy Head of the President's Office Ihor Zhovkva will be engaged in this area, according to the website of the Head of State on Tuesday.

"The post of deputy head of the President's Office has been introduced, which will focus on the direction of European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine. This new position will be occupied by Ihor Zhovkva. A corresponding structural unit has also been created," the statement says.

The primary tasks of Zhovkva will be coordination of cooperation with the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine and the Verkhovna Rada.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Zhovkva Deputy Head of the President's Office by decree of September 10, 2019.