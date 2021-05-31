Facts

09:21 31.05.2021

Ukraine to revise indicators of 'green zone' – Health Minister

1 min read
Ukraine to revise indicators of 'green zone' – Health Minister

Ukraine will revise the indicators of the "green zone" in accordance with the updated EU indicators, said Minister of Health Viktor Liashko.

"We will change the indicators to reflect the indicators that are in effect in the EU. If we reach the indicators that are accepted in the EU and pass into the green zone, this will indicate that we will be able to visit EU countries even without vaccination passports. That is what we are striving for," he told reporters on Saturday.

Tags: #zone #green
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:07 31.05.2021
Ukraine has positive trend in COVID-19 incidence, all regions in 'yellow' zone

Ukraine has positive trend in COVID-19 incidence, all regions in 'yellow' zone

16:16 05.05.2021
'Yellow' level of epidemic danger applied in Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, 'orange' in Chernihiv regions from May 6

'Yellow' level of epidemic danger applied in Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, 'orange' in Chernihiv regions from May 6

13:39 30.04.2021
Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response cancels 'red' level of epidemic danger in Kyiv, Mykolaiv regions from May 1

Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response cancels 'red' level of epidemic danger in Kyiv, Mykolaiv regions from May 1

09:54 28.04.2021
Interfax-Ukraine launches Green Deal special project

Interfax-Ukraine launches Green Deal special project

13:55 24.04.2021
Commission on manmade disaster, emergency response cancels 'red' level of epidemic dander in Odesa region from April 25, transfers it to 'yellow' zone

Commission on manmade disaster, emergency response cancels 'red' level of epidemic dander in Odesa region from April 25, transfers it to 'yellow' zone

12:16 10.04.2021
Commission on manmade disaster, emergency response cancels 'red' level of epidemic danger in Zakarpattia region from April 11, it switches to 'yellow' zone

Commission on manmade disaster, emergency response cancels 'red' level of epidemic danger in Zakarpattia region from April 11, it switches to 'yellow' zone

09:18 23.03.2021
Ukrgasbank expands 'green' financing for medicine, waste treatment, energy storage systems

Ukrgasbank expands 'green' financing for medicine, waste treatment, energy storage systems

12:39 11.03.2021
Ukraine's territory to have ten functional zones – Regional Development Ministry

Ukraine's territory to have ten functional zones – Regional Development Ministry

11:50 03.03.2021
Indicators for identifying regions with significant spread of COVID-19 exceeded in 12 Ukrainian regions

Indicators for identifying regions with significant spread of COVID-19 exceeded in 12 Ukrainian regions

15:24 09.06.2020
Investors in renewable energy to be forced to sue Guaranteed Buyer for non-payments under feed-in tariffs – market player

Investors in renewable energy to be forced to sue Guaranteed Buyer for non-payments under feed-in tariffs – market player

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Court of Appeals imposes suspended sentence on Sternenko

Academic Council to strip Lukashenko of Honorary Doctor title of Kyiv's Taras Shevchenko University on June 7 – rector

Zelensky signs decree on creation of Presidential University of Information and Cybersecurity

Ukraine to receive updated package of Partnership Goals with NATO

Ukrainian MFA transfers list of supporters of Lukashenko's regime to NSDC for imposing sanctions

LATEST

Chaplynka checkpoint on administrative border with Crimea to close for repair from June 7

Farmak executive director Kostiuk enters top 25 successful managers of Ukrainian companies

Court of Appeals imposes suspended sentence on Sternenko

Vaccination centers open in Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa

Only 32% of education workers sign up for vaccination against COVID-19 - Shkarlet

Academic Council to strip Lukashenko of Honorary Doctor title of Kyiv's Taras Shevchenko University on June 7 – rector

Separate cluster at Presidential University to be dedicated to biotechnology – Liashko

Kyivstar connects 329 more settlements to 4G network in May

Razumkov: One must proceed from national interests in relations with Belarus

Zelensky signs decree on creation of Presidential University of Information and Cybersecurity

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD