Ukraine to revise indicators of 'green zone' – Health Minister

Ukraine will revise the indicators of the "green zone" in accordance with the updated EU indicators, said Minister of Health Viktor Liashko.

"We will change the indicators to reflect the indicators that are in effect in the EU. If we reach the indicators that are accepted in the EU and pass into the green zone, this will indicate that we will be able to visit EU countries even without vaccination passports. That is what we are striving for," he told reporters on Saturday.