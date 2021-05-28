Facts

12:04 28.05.2021

Ukraine closes airspace for Belarusian aircraft from May 29

1 min read
Ukraine closes airspace for Belarusian aircraft from May 29

The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the use of the airspace of Ukraine by aircraft registered in the Republic of Belarus from 00:00 on May 29, the Ministry of Infrastructure said on its Facebook page.

"Restricting flights in the airspace of Belarus and transit flights for Belarusian companies is a necessary step to ensure the safety of aviation and passengers. Now the team of the Ministry of Infrastructure, together with the Foreign Ministry, is working out operational solutions in order to attract new transit air routes to Ukraine. We count on the support of our international partners," the press service said, Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov.

