Facts

17:57 27.05.2021

EU to allocate EUR 25.4 mln to help residents affected by conflict in Donbas - von der Leyen

EU to allocate EUR 25.4 mln to help residents affected by conflict in Donbas - von der Leyen

The EU has announced new aid in the amount of EUR 25.4 million to help people affected by the conflict in eastern Ukraine, said head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

"Glad to speak again to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. I reiterated the EU's unyielding support for Ukraine's reforms and territorial integrity. We announced new aid worth EUR 25.4 million to help people suffering from the conflict. We also stands by Ukraine in the fight against COVID19," she wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Tags: #eu #leyen #ukraine
