Cost of land in Ukraine in May 2024 increases by 8.2%, reaching UAH 45,000

The purchase and sale prices of agricultural land in May 2024 significantly increased compared to previous months and are now the highest in the entire history of the land market: the weighted average price per hectare in May was UAH 45,000, which is 8.2% higher than in April 2024 and 5.6% higher than in March of the current year, according to a study by the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE), conducted on behalf of the USAID programme.

According to the analysts, the price of land designated for "commercial agricultural production" was even higher, reaching UAH 46,200.

"These prices are based on official prices registered in the Property Rights Register during purchase and sale transactions. Market prices for land can be significantly higher, as most transactions are concluded at prices that differ from the regulatory monetary valuation (the minimum price set by law for previously moratorium lands) by no more than 2%," the KSE said.

At the same time, experts believe that the slight decrease in prices in April 2024 and the rise in agricultural land prices in May this year are unlikely to be long-term trends.

Since the beginning of 2024, average land prices have remained significantly higher than in previous periods. Therefore, it can be stated that the opening of the land market for legal entities in January 2024 led to structural changes in the market conditions, resulting in increased value of agricultural land, according to "The Invincible Land" study of the KSE.

