Acceptance of applications to State Agrarian Register for subsidies for cultivated land from farmers in de-occupied territories starts on May 1

On May 1, the State Agrarian Register will accept applications for a separate budget subsidy for cultivated land for farmers in de-occupied territories and territories where hostilities have ended, the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food said.

At the same time, it is clarified that funds in the amount of UAH 8,000 per a hectare will be provided to agricultural producers who own or use up to 120 hectares of agricultural land. Farmers in certain areas of Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions will be able to receive assistance. The areas were determined in accordance with Order of the Ministry of Reintegration No. 309 of December 22, 2022.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy said the government refers to de-occupied territories and territories where hostilities have ended as territories of possible and active hostilities for which a date for the end of hostilities has been determined, as well as territories where active hostilities were conducted; state electronic information systems operate on them resources and a date for the end of hostilities has been determined for them.

Applications will be accepted by the State Agrarian Register until June 30, 2024.

"The start of filing applications for other areas of state support will be reported additionally," the ministry said.

Support will be provided in accordance with the procedure for using funds provided in the state budget to provide support to farms and other agricultural producers, approved by Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 918 (as amended by Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 300 of March 15, 2024), the ministry said.